Hilo man, 70, charged in fatal collision

Hawaii County police charged a 70-year-old Hilo man today with second-degree negligent homicide and failure to render aid after a fatal collision Tuesday involving 79-year-old recumbent cyclist Barbara Klein of Hilo.

Carlton Inada was driving a 2016 Toyota Tacoma Tuesday morning, heading south on Akolea Road, when it struck an orange recumbent trike ridden by Klein, who was also traveling south in the southbound lane, police said.

Police say Inada left the scene, went home and called police saying he struck a cyclist, and subsequently arrested him.

The collision occurred at 9:51 a.m. Tuesday. Klein was found unresponsive at the scene and taken by ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 10:56 a.m.

Police, after conferring with the Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office, charged Inada. His bail was set at $100,000, and he remains in custody at the Hilo Police Station, pending an initial court appearance.