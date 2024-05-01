Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 81° Today's Paper

Top News

Tiger Woods: Still on track for tournament per month target

By Field Level Media

Today

Sports Wire

ADAM CAIRNS / USA TODAY NETWORK Tiger Woods walks the No. 7 green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

ADAM CAIRNS / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tiger Woods walks the No. 7 green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament.

Tiger Woods remains hopeful he can play one tournament per month for the rest of 2024 season.

Woods, appearing on the “Today” show on Wednesday morning, said he’s still following the calendar he mapped out before the season began. But physical limitations continue to give the 15-time major winner pause.

He completed the Masters last month but requires a “cold plunge every day, religiously” to get his body going and was “extremely sore” when he left Augusta National.

“I have basically the next three months — three majors — and hopefully that works out,” said Woods, 48.

Woods last won a major in 2019, but he’s focused on what’s ahead. Up next is the PGA Championship at Valhalla in two weeks. The U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 2 begins on June 13, and The Open Championship at Royal Troon in Scotland begins on July 18.

Woods said he hopes to capture his 16th major title and ruin the “15 Stripes” logo design — each stripe represents a major victory — on his new apparel line, Sun Day Red.

“My goal is to ruin the logo. I want to keep ruining the logo,” Woods said.

To get the elusive win in one of golf’s marquee events, Woods must contend with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Woods said he remains wide-eyed by the Masters champion.

“If you just stand back and watch ball flight, there’s something different about his,” Woods said. “It’s just so consistent. It’s just a matter of — if he putts decent he’s going to win. If he putts great, he blows away fields. If he has a bad putting week, he contends. He’s just that good a ball-striker.”

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide