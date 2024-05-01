Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson reportedly had ‘huge fight’ on set

An alleged confrontation between Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is being detailed in new reports that surfaced Tuesday.

While filming the 2021 Netflix film “Red Notice,” the actors reportedly had a “huge fight” over Johnson’s repeated tardiness to set, according to sources who spoke with The Wrap.

With the chatter spreading on Tuesday, a representative for Amazon MGM Studios released a statement vouching for Johnson and his production company, Seven Bucks, which produced both “Red Notice” and the upcoming film “Red One.”

“Dwayne Johnson and Seven Bucks have been incredible partners on ‘Red One’ … and we couldn’t have made it without Dwayne’s constant work and support,” the rep said. “Any reporting that implies that we got to this point with him showing up 7-8 hours late to set is both ridiculous and false.”

The statement followed allegations from production sources close to the situation, who told The Wrap that Johnson arrived as much as eight hours late to set some days, and the crew was occasionally forced to shoot around him.

The filming occurred way back in 2020, during the pandemic, and the problem reportedly led to Reynolds having a serious talk with Johnson, who allegedly stormed off the set after the confrontation.

While the shoot reportedly continued without any further incidents, according to sources who spoke with TMZ, insiders told The Wrap that Johnson and Reynolds “didn’t speak for years,” aside from doing press, “until they recently patched things up.”

They have since found their way back to a positive working relationship, TMZ’s sources say. They claim the details of the incident were exaggerated, and would have made filming the upcoming sequel, “Red Notice 2,” impossible had they been true.

“Dwayne is the consummate professional and we’re thrilled to have worked with him on ‘Red Notice,’ our #1 film,” a Netflix spokesperson said.

While the studios have continued to sing Johnson’s praises, there have been additional rumblings of him being late to events as well as for production on “Red One.” Odd reports have also circulated of him peeing in water bottles and making assistants dispose of them instead of going to the restroom.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.