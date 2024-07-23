Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 83° Today's Paper

Top News

Clooney backs Harris for president after pushing for Biden exit

By Lisa Richwine / Reuters

Today Last updated 11:25 a.m.

Election 2024Election: NationalEntertainment

INA FASSBENDER/POOL VIA REUTERS / MAY 24 Actor and human rights activist George Clooney arrives on the red carpet for the Charity Gala of the German Postcode Lottery under the theme ‘Stand Up For Human Rights’ in Duesseldorf, western Germany.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

INA FASSBENDER/POOL VIA REUTERS / MAY 24

Actor and human rights activist George Clooney arrives on the red carpet for the Charity Gala of the German Postcode Lottery under the theme ‘Stand Up For Human Rights’ in Duesseldorf, western Germany.

LOS ANGELES >> Actor George Clooney, a key Democratic fundraiser who made a public call for President Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday as the party’s nominee for the November presidential election.

Biden ended his campaign on Sunday following pressure from Democrats in Congress and top donors such as Clooney who were disturbed by the president’s disastrous debate performance in June.

Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee on Monday when she secured a majority of delegates to the party convention in August. She will face Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. election in November.

In a statement, Clooney said Biden had “shown what true leadership is. He’s saving democracy once again.

“We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest,” Clooney added.

The actor’s endorsement added to support from across Hollywood, long described as an “ATM for Democrats.” A June fundraiser hosted by Clooney and Julia Roberts raised more than $30 million in what the Biden campaign said was the largest Democratic fundraiser in history.

Barbra Streisand, Jamie Lee Curtis and Viola Davis are also among Hollywood luminaries who have backed Harris.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide