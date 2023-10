Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Is it really smarter? Various glitches in the city’s parking-meter conversion from manual coin-operated to digital “Park Smarter” are enough to raise the question. Read more

Is it really smarter? Various glitches in the city’s parking-meter conversion from manual coin-operated to digital “Park Smarter” are enough to raise the question.

Earlier this year, thousands of meters using 2G and 3G technology went offline when the wireless service went to 4G, costing the city $1.7 million in lost revenue as meters were upgraded. Now, a software issue with some new meters gave parkers extra time of up to 24 hours, quantified at about $9,000.

Here’s another question to raise: Might the lost revenues be deducted from the city’s meter-conversion contract?