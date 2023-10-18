North Shore homeowners on edge as season’s first big swell rolls in
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:50 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Waves up to 35 feet and near storm conditions closed out Pipeline and Sunset.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Posted warnings cautioned beachgoers Tuesday during high surf at Sunset Beach on the North Shore.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Spectators took in the high surf at at Sunset Beach on the North Shore of Oahu on Tuesday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree