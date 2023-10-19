California Gov. Newsom to visit to Israel en route to China

SACRAMENTO, Calif. >> California Gov. Gavin Newsom is planning a one-day visit to Israel this week to meet people affected by that country’s war with Hamas, stopping over en route to China where he will discuss policies to curb global warming.

The Democratic governor is set to arrive Friday in Israel with plans to depart later that same day for Hong Kong. His office didn’t immediately answer questions about his schedule and activities in Israel.

“I’m on my way to Israel,” Newsom confirmed in a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I’ll be meeting with those impacted by the horrific terrorist attacks and offering California’s support.”

California is also sending medical supplies to the region, including provisions intended for the Gaza Strip, his office said.

On Wednesday, Newsom announced more security funding for places of worship in California, including $10 million to immediately increase the police presence at such places as mosques and synagogues.

“Amid the horror unfolding in the Middle East following the unconscionable terrorist attacks in Israel, California is authorizing the immediate deployment of funds to increase security” at worship sites, Newsom said in a statement. “No matter how and where one prays, every Californian deserves to be safe.”

California is home to the largest population of Arab Americans in the United States, according to the Arab American Institute. It also has the second-largest population of Jews in the U.S., according to the American Jewish Population Project at Brandeis University.

The war that began on Oct. 7 after Hamas militants stormed into Israel, and Israel vowed to destroy the militant group, has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides.

Newsom’s visit comes after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul arrived Wednesday in Israel to offer solidarity and support. President Joe Biden also wrapped up a 7 1/2-hour visit to Israel that same day in which he negotiated a deal for limited humanitarian aid into Gaza from Egypt.

Newsom is scheduled to participate in a weeklong tour focused on climate change policies in China, starting in Hong Kong on Monday. He will also visit Beijing, Shanghai and the provinces of Guangdong and Jiangsu.