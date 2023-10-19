Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision with truck

A 31-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a pickup truck on Punahou Street Wednesday morning.

Honolulu police said that at about 5:55 a.m. Wednesday, the male motorcyclist traveling southbound on Punahou Street reportedly broadsided a pickup truck heading northbound near Shriners Children’s Hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 64-year-old Honolulu man, was said to be making a left turn into a private driveway when the collision occurred.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition as a result of the collision. The pickup truck driver was not injured.

Police said at this time, speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors.

An investigation is ongoing.