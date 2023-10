Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The letter blaming the Democrats for preventing the election of a speaker of the U.S. House ignores the salient reason: The extremist candidates being put forth by a tiny power-grabbing minority are not even fully supported by the GOP. Read more

The letter blaming the Democrats for preventing the election of a speaker of the U.S. House ignores the salient reason: The extremist candidates being put forth by a tiny power-grabbing minority are not even fully supported by the GOP (“Democrats need to help elect new House speaker,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 17).

Adolf Hitler and Vladimir Lenin never won a democratic majority in their national legislatures either, which is why they resorted to extra-legal means to create brutal dictatorships.

It’s time for a speaker who can bring people together to address the huge issues facing the country and the world, instead of someone who would divide us permanently, favor an extremist minority and destroy our democracy.

David Chappell

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter