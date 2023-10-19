Letter: Legalizing marijuana can reduce suffering

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I agree with Wendy Gibson-Viviani’s letter (“Legal cannabis would have positive effects,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 18).

Legalization would offer quality control and regulation for those who truly need cannabis. The other option is buying it from a friend, or friend’s friend, who through a caring heart tries to help the ailing person. There are many who don’t want to ask for a green card, or are embarrassed or have antiquated ideas that marijuana is only for druggies.

I believe legalization would definitely make marijuana more socially acceptable and used by people for its natural benefits, instead of suffering from the man-made drugs they are already taking.

Believe me, people are going to use it anyway, through desperation. Who wants to suffer with pain, anxiety, insomnia? Why not support people by offering them something they can use openly? I am sure it won’t result in chaos or the end of society that many believe would happen. Legalizing marijuana perhaps would create a better, healthier, unified society.

Bonnie Matsumoto

Moiliili

