Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A reader commented that the new Kaimana Beach shower doesn’t work as well as it should (“Kaimana Beach shower doesn’t work as planned,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 17). Perhaps we should be grateful that it is functioning at all. Read more

A reader commented that the new Kaimana Beach shower doesn’t work as well as it should (“Kaimana Beach shower doesn’t work as planned,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 17). Perhaps we should be grateful that it is functioning at all.

Down the street, the beach shower near Kapahulu Avenue has been dry and taped up for more than a year. Also, the two nearby drinking fountains are both taped up and unusable. Are there any plans to fix these problems?

Edward Conklin

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter