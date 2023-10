Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There was a time when the big winter waves on the North Shore were greeted with nothing but excitement. Now, thanks to rising seas and El Nino, it’s more like dread. Read more

Chronic erosion is eating away at the shoreline, especially between Rocky Point and Sunset Beach, threatening homes and lifeguard towers. Beaches that were once replenished by sand in the spring now are just getting smaller.

There’s no indication the trend will somehow be reversed. A managed retreat over the long term seems the only sensible option.