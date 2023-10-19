Cosmetics designed for use in space

TOKYO >> A leading cosmetics company has unveiled a new line of products that can be used in space, with plans to have them taken to the International Space Station next year.

Pola Inc. developed the cosmetics brand Cosmology and planned to release a facial cleanser and moisturizer this month. The facial cleanser can be wiped off without water, and the moisturizer is semisolid, preventing it from dispersing in microgravity.

Pola began developing the line in 2020 and drew the interest of ANA flight attendants, who tested the products. The item will be adopted by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

“We are working to improve life in space and on Earth,” said Pola President Miki Oikawa.