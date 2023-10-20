Letter: Defense contractors have formed oligopoly

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

According to an episode of CBS’ “60 Minutes,” there is an oligopoly of five defense contractors supplying the Department of Defense. These contractors are bleeding the taxpayers and pretending to be the policemen for the rest of the world.

Why does the government go after Amazon and Google for antitrust violations, but not the oligopoly of five defense contractors?

Phil Robertson

Kailua

