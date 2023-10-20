Editorial | Letters Letter: Defense contractors have formed oligopoly Today Updated 12:23 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! According to an episode of CBS’ “60 Minutes,” there is an oligopoly of five defense contractors supplying the Department of Defense. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. According to an episode of CBS’ “60 Minutes,” there is an oligopoly of five defense contractors supplying the Department of Defense. These contractors are bleeding the taxpayers and pretending to be the policemen for the rest of the world. Why does the government go after Amazon and Google for antitrust violations, but not the oligopoly of five defense contractors? Phil Robertson Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: Remembering Honouliuli’s WWII site