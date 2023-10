Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. Josh Green is planning for a “recovery and humanitarian fund” for Lahaina fire victims who lost family members or were physically injured in the Aug. 8 fire — but specifics on exactly who will be eligible and when the funding could come aren’t yet available.

Green plans “significant announcements” in early November about the fund. In preparation, the state is putting together a coalition of resource providers that can deliver aid far quicker than if pursued through litigation. That could save both sides time and money — at least in lawyers’ fees — if the state program is fair, compassionate and well-crafted.