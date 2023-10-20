For Hawaii’s Teacher of the Year, the focus is on Leilehua’s Fall Fest
By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:23 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Jackie Freitas, 2023 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year, teaches natural resources at Leilehua High School in Wahiawa and oversees one of the largest high school farm operations in the state. She’s shown tending the field with her students.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Leilehua High School teacher Jackie Freitas fed livestock Tuesday at the school’s farm. The 3.5-acre farm has a bee apiary, a variety of birds, pigs, a goat and even a mule in honor of the school’s mascot. Freitas has her hands full overseeing the Fall Fest being held Saturday and also is expecting her fourth child, due next week.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Jackie Freitas multitasked Tuesday while watering anthuriums that will be sold Saturday at the school’s Fall Fest. She’s shown below tending the field with her students.