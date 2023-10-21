comscore Cows that survived Connecticut truck crash get OK to head on to Ohio | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Cows that survived Connecticut truck crash get OK to head on to Ohio

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
    SANDY HOOK VOLUNTEER FIRE & RESCUE VIA AP

    This photo, provided by the Sandy Hook, Conn., Volunteer Fire & Rescue, shows a tractor-trailer rollover carrying 44 cows, on Interstate 84 in Newtown, Conn., Thursday, Oct. 19. It was determined that 14 of the cows perished as a result of the accident, six were were euthanized on scene.

HARTFORD, Conn. >> Thirty cows that survived a truck rollover that killed 14 others on a Connecticut highway have gotten a veterinary exam and are cleared to complete their journey, the state Agriculture Department said.

The surviving animals are doing well, and their owner is arranging to truck them to their original destination in Ohio, department spokesperson Rebecca Eddy told the Hartford Courant Friday.

The cattle were en route from Maine in a tractor-trailer that crashed on a highway exit ramp in Newtown early Thursday. Eight died immediately, and six others had to be euthanized because of their injuries, state police and agriculture officials said.

The driver was not seriously injured, firefighters said.

