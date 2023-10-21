comscore Letter: For participants, career fair was an inspiration | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: For participants, career fair was an inspiration

  Over a thousand people seeking employment opportunities attended the fair which featured 125 booths with recruiters for jobs throughout the state on Wednesday.

    Over a thousand people seeking employment opportunities attended the fair which featured 125 booths with recruiters for jobs throughout the state on Wednesday.

Our community workforce leaders were inspiring, cordial and productive for all attending the career fair at the Blaisdell Center on Oct. 17 (“Hawaii top employers seek to fill key positions at Career Expo,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 15). Read more

