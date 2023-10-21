Letter: For participants, career fair was an inspiration

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Our community workforce leaders were inspiring, cordial and productive for all attending the career fair at the Blaisdell Center on Oct. 17 (“Hawaii top employers seek to fill key positions at Career Expo,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 15). Read more

Our community workforce leaders were inspiring, cordial and productive for all attending the career fair at the Blaisdell Center on Oct. 17 (“Hawaii top employers seek to fill key posi- tions at Career Expo,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 15). Congratulations to all participants and organizers at this impressive show of our employment community members at work.

Mike McCormack

Kahala

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter