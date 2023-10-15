comscore Hawaii top employers seek to fill key positions at Career Expo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Hawaii top employers seek to fill key positions at Career Expo

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:26 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JAN. 25 The Hawaii Career Expo will connect job seekers from the state’s top employers at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Wednesday. Shown here, job seekers file into the Career Expo in January.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JAN. 25

    The Hawaii Career Expo will connect job seekers from the state’s top employers at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Wednesday. Shown here, job seekers file into the Career Expo in January.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Dylan Humphreys, left, fills out an application for RevoluSun while conferring with his aunt, Jere Humphreys, right, during the Hawaii Career Expo on Aug. 23, 2023.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Dylan Humphreys, left, fills out an application for RevoluSun while conferring with his aunt, Jere Humphreys, right, during the Hawaii Career Expo on Aug. 23, 2023.

The Hawaii Career Expo on Wednesday in the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall will feature more than 125 booths where job seekers can speak directly to hiring managers from the state’s top employers.

Sponsored by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, and presented by Star Events, the job fair allows these employers to connect with talented candidates seeking jobs in a variety of fields, organizers said.

The free, in-person fair gives applicants a chance to learn about available jobs and have one-on-one conversations with company recruiters while also distributing resumes.

“Each year, thousands of people participate in our career expos to connect with hundreds of recruiters and HR managers throughout the state,” said Denise Ching, the Star-Advertiser’s director of operations and advertising. “This month, we are excited to feature opportunities in a wide variety of job categories including law enforcement, construction, nursing, food service, tourism and hospitality, financial institutions, emergency services, retail, technology, transportation and so much more.”

Job seekers will meet with top employers from the State of Hawaii, City & County of Honolulu, Navy Region Hawaii, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and scores of companies.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees may present a printed copy of their resume at the front door for free admission. Pre-registration is highly recommended at hawaiicareer expo.com.

Hawaii Career Expo

>> When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday

>> Where: Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall, 777 Ward Ave.

>> Who: Sponsored by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser

>> Information: Go to HawaiiCareerExpo.com to pre-register and to see the Career Expo guidebook, or call 808-529-4796

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Calls to Lahaina dispatchers filled with fear and confusion

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up