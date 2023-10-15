Hawaii top employers seek to fill key positions at Career Expo

The Hawaii Career Expo on Wednesday in the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall will feature more than 125 booths where job seekers can speak directly to hiring managers from the state’s top employers.

Sponsored by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, and presented by Star Events, the job fair allows these employers to connect with talented candidates seeking jobs in a variety of fields, organizers said.

The free, in-person fair gives applicants a chance to learn about available jobs and have one-on-one conversations with company recruiters while also distributing resumes.

“Each year, thousands of people participate in our career expos to connect with hundreds of recruiters and HR managers throughout the state,” said Denise Ching, the Star-Advertiser’s director of operations and advertising. “This month, we are excited to feature opportunities in a wide variety of job categories including law enforcement, construction, nursing, food service, tourism and hospitality, financial institutions, emergency services, retail, technology, transportation and so much more.”

Job seekers will meet with top employers from the State of Hawaii, City & County of Honolulu, Navy Region Hawaii, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and scores of companies.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees may present a printed copy of their resume at the front door for free admission. Pre-registration is highly recommended at hawaiicareer expo.com.

Hawaii Career Expo

>> When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday

>> Where: Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall, 777 Ward Ave.

>> Who: Sponsored by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser