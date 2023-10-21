comscore GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. New Mexico | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. New Mexico

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang prior to last week’s game at Ching Complex against San Diego State.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. >> The University of Hawaii football team hopes to earn its first road win under Timmy Chang today against New Mexico at University Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors (2-5, 0-2 Mountain West Conference) have lost their last nine road games while the Lobos (2-4, 0-2) have lost 20 consecutive conferene home games dating back to 2017.

In advance of the 26th meeting between the teams, the Warriors practiced on Monday and Tuesday at their grass field, used Wednesday as a travel day, and worked on fundamentals — such as route precision, ball security and defensive positioning — during workouts at Nusenda.

The Warriors also continued to address their problematic slow starts. In their opening drives this year, the Warriors are averaging 1.2 yards per play and 4.4 yards a possession. They have amassed 255 yards in their first three drives of games this season, an average of 12.1 yards per possession. Their first three drives have resulted in a touchdown, a field goal, 16 punts, two interceptions and a failed fourth down.

Live updates from the game will follow below. Click here for today’s preview in the Star-Advertiser.


 

 

