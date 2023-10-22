Man, 76, dies in vehicle crash in Kahuku

A 76-year-old man has died after a solo-vehicle crash in the Kahuku area on Saturday night.

According to Honolulu police, the motorist was traveling eastbound on Kamehameha Highway when for unknown reasons slowed down, veered off the roadway and crashed into the bushes along the highway’s right shoulder. He was found unresponsive and transported an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released.

Police said he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Speed does not appear to be a contributing factor, but it was unknown whether drugs or alcohol played roles in his death, police said.

This marked the No. 43 traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to 38 at the same time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.