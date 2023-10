Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thanks for the great article about Jackie Freitas and the fantastic job she is doing at Leilehua High School and the agricultural program (“For Hawaii’s Teacher of the Year, the focus is on Leilehua’s Fall Fest,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 20).

During a week of horrendous news stories, it was a welcome time to read some good news. Congratulations to Jackie for her Teacher of the Year award. Mahalo for the wonderful work she is doing with the program. Wahiawa is proud and grateful.

Ernie Saxton

Wahiawa

