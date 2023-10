Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In college football’s version of “Survivor,” the Hawaii football program had to endure a dwindling number of available running backs in a 42-21 loss to New Mexico. Read more

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. >> In college football’s version of “Survivor,” the Hawaii football program had to endure a dwindling number of available running backs in a 42-21 loss to New Mexico.

The Rainbow Warriors entered dead last among 130 FBS teams with an average of 57.7 rushing yards per game, a statistic that included 26 sacks.

Tylan Hines, a co-captain, experienced a setback with an injury and was not on the Warriors’ travel roster.

Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei was in a walking boot and not available to play.

On the second series last night, Jordan Johnson suffered an injury. He was on a cart to the training room, and then taken to an area hospital for precautionary tests.

The Warriors also have been without Derek Boyd II, who suffered a torn ACL during player-run practices in August.

“It was unfortunate,” running backs coach Keiki Misipeka said of Johnson’s injury. “He’s one of the guys who leads the room in yards per carry (6.0). It was unfortunate he went down.”

On Saturday, the Warriors turned to two players who moved to the backfield during the offseason. Landon Sims, a converted tight end, rushed for 34 yards on six carries.

Solo Vaipulu, who moved from the offensive line, gained 17 carries on two carries. Vaipulu, who is 6 feet 2 and 280 pounds, also set up as an H-back, fullback, tight end and slot.

David Cordeiro had one carry for 7 yards.

The Warriors gained 71 yards on 15 non-sack carries.

>> RELATED: Hawaii makes all the wrong moves in deflating loss at New Mexico

>> PHOTOS: Hawaii vs. New Mexico

“I wouldn’t say we’re hindered by injuries,” Misipeka said of the available running backs. “They’re getting to their spots, and we’re calling what the defense gives us. It’s a combination of things as far as what the defense throws at us and what we feel good in calling. I know the first couple series (against UNM) we tried to hit it with the run.”

Misipeka said there was only one play when a UH running back went into the wrong gap.

Misipeka said he is hopeful that when players return to health, they will rebound as well as Sims did.

“When guys come back,” Misipeka said, “they bounce back. They don’t miss a beat.”

Tufaga gets captain nod

After suffering a season-ending injury, will linebacker Logan Taylor approached head coach Timmy Chang and asked if his co-captain’s title could be re-assigned to mike linebacker Isaiah Tufaga.

Chang agreed, and Tufaga was one of four captains representing the Warriors during the coin flip.

“I take it upon myself as a challenge,” Tufaga said. “I’m not a guy who talks much. But as a senior and one of the older guys, I have to be that voice to pick up the defense, not only by example but by my vocalness.”

Tufaga had a team-high 12 tackles against UNM.