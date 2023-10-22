Hawaii makes all the wrong moves in deflating loss at New Mexico

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. >> In the metropolitan city with the highest elevation — 5,314 feet above sea level — the Hawaii football team hit rock bottom.

The Rainbow Warriors made all the wrong moves — poor start, botched assignments, missed tackles and coverages — in a deflating 42-21 loss to New Mexico at University Stadium.

A homecoming crowd of 13,723 saw the Warriors remain winless in 10 road games since Timmy Chang was named his alma mater’s head coach in January 2022.

“That right there was not good,” Chang said in the corridor outside the visitors’ locker room that posted this warning: “A mile high and louder than …”

“We didn’t play Hawaii football,” added Chang, whose Warriors fell to 2-6 overall and 0-3 — and last place — in the Mountain West. “We didn’t play to the standard. It was a game, when we watch (video of) it, we’re going to be really mad and disappointed in how we played.”

UH quarterback Brayden Schager added: “That probably was the worst one. That was one of the worst feelings. It sucks. We played really bad in all phases of the ball, and it starts with me. I’ve got to do better.”

In winning a Mountain West home game for the first time since September 2017 — a span of 20 setbacks — the Lobos forced four turnovers, amassed 429 yards, and held possession for 34 minutes, 15 seconds.

The Lobos were keenly aware of the Warriors’ early-game struggles. On opening drives in the first seven games, the Warriors averaged 1.2 yards per play and 4.4 yards a possession. The Lobos won the coin toss and, for the time this season, deferred the decision, forcing the Warriors to get the ball first. Once again, the Warriors went three-and-out and punted.

The Lobos then drove 70 yards for a touchdown, with Dylan Hopkins’ pass to Jeremiah Hixon covering the final 28 yards.

The Lobos’ four full possessions of the first half resulted in touchdowns.

“I think they were the more well-prepared team,” Chang said. “I think they executed better on offense.”

The Lobos used shifts and motions to create overloads … and then they snapped the ball. A favorite play was to motion two tight ends to the right, then run a counter draw to the opposite side. It was a play in which Andrew Henry raced 33 yards around left end for a touchdown to extend the Lobos’ lead to 28-7 with 3:25 left in the first half.

“It came down to fundamentals — keeping our leverage, making the tackles, covering guys, tackling guys, getting home to the quarterback,” co-defensive coordinator Eti Ena said. “It was fundamental things. Hats off to them. They outplayed us.”

Although Jacory Croskey-Merritt entered as the Lobos’ top rusher, Zach Vigil and Henry joined to form a 1-2-3 combo. Henry rushed for 112 yards. Croskey-Merritt added two scores. Dual-skilled quarterback Devon Dampler, a short-yardage specialist, ran for 43 yards on five scrambles and keepers. But the Warriors had difficulties finishing tackles. Of the Lobos’ 202 receiving yards, 119 came after the catch.

“We’ve got to do better,” Ena said.

Middle linebacker Isaiah Tufaga said the Warriors just needed to make more plays.

“Ultimately, the scheme only takes you so far,” Tufaga said. “I think it comes down to our mentality as a defense. … Football can be so easy to the point you can just run, tackle, catch, pass. Coach Timmy says all the time that’s what football is. It’s as simple as that, just like when we were kids. We don’t need to complicate things. We need to just go out and play football.”

The Warriors cobbled together 403 yards of offense. Schager was 33-for-52 for 345 yards. Of his two scoring passes to wideout Steven McBride, one was deflected off slotback Pofele Ashlock’s hands and the other came with six seconds remaining.

The Lobos had two takeaways — both on fumble recoveries — in their first six games. But on Saturday, they had three interceptions and forced a fumble when blitzing safety Jemarius Lewis hit Schager’s right forearm on a fourth-and-5 play.

“I guess I waited a second too long,” Schager said. “I was trying to throw to Steven (McBride), and unfortunately I got hit. It was a tale of the game and tale of the season. If I have it for another half second, it’s probably a touchdown. It is what it is and I have to get the ball out quicker.”

The Warriors also failed on two other fourth-down plays. Needing 4 yards to the line to gain, Schager was sacked in the second quarter. On a fourth-and-1 in the third quarter, the Warriors called for the jumbo package. Aided by the “tush push,” Schager appeared to gain the first down on a keeper. The officials felt otherwise, and the Lobos took possession.

“I could have driven my legs more,” Schager said. “I have to be better at it.”

Schager absorbed several after-the-release shots.

“I’ve taken some hits,” Schager acknowledged. “But it’s about getting up and playing for my team, and doing everything I can to be the best for them. I tried to put everything I had into this. I’ll continue to do that. It sucks when it doesn’t work out.”

After the game, the coaches gathered for a meeting. They will evaluate video cutups of the game before departing today for Honolulu.

“It’s going to be a deal when you watch the film,” Chang said. “Something in the play is going to be a breakdown, and that normally happens. … Some breakdowns are apparent to the eye. But sometimes the little (breakdowns) equate to something better. I have to coach better. We have to coach better.”