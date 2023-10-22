comscore Hawaii makes all the wrong moves in deflating loss at New Mexico | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii makes all the wrong moves in deflating loss at New Mexico

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.
    New Mexico’s Andrew Henry broke loose past Hawaii’s Meki Pei for a touchdown run during the first half on Saturday in Albuquerque, N.M.

    Hawaii’s Peter Manuma (1) closed in on New Mexico running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt on Saturday.

    Hawaii receiver Steven McBride broke loose for a gain against New Mexico on Saturday. McBride caught five passes for 75 yards, including two scores.

The Rainbow Warriors made all the wrong moves — poor start, botched assignments, missed tackles and coverages — in a deflating 42-21 loss to New Mexico at University Stadium. Read more

