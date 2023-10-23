Vital Statistics: Oct. 13-19, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Oct. 13-19
>> Sarah Mariah Bagg and Justin William Linden
>> Gerick-C.J. Sejalbo Banga and Hannah Mae Calubana Raval
>> Taylor William Barrett and Zoe Paige Follum
>> Amanda Ryan Bauer and Brandon Michael Cheri
>> Christopher Randy Baxa and Dominique Hoakaohi‘ilani Aranas
>> Samantha Ann Bracken and Matthew Samuel Siege
>> Mary Selene Agatep Carlos and Jeffrey Thomas Winter
>> Natalia Jazmin Casillas and Josue Elias Camacho
>> Derek Shigeo Chinen and Michelle Sumiko Martin
>> Diane Lauren Pornillos Coronel and Ray Olaso Sumayo
>> Valerie Arlene Crisostomo and Melanie Ann Arimboanga Soriano
>> Jeanee Zavlin Kapuana‘alohalani Frasco-De La Cruz and Preston Makana Brewer
>> Nelson Israel Fuentes and Gabriella Nicole Ferrara
>> Marcello Gamba and Guadalupe Jean Ruiz-Jones
>> James Andrew Gillespie and Dayana Maria Cardona Bedoya
>> Alexander Ivashuta and Tamia Luise Overes
>> Denzel Daniel Phrommeriya Johnson and Victoria Renee Burkart
>> Amy Renee Judd and James Dale Hicks
>> Brooke Kelly Kurman and Bradley Scott Clemmens
>> Adam Grant Larkham and Samuel Alexander Watkins
>> Kaitlynn June Locke and Steven Rocco Bernardi
>> Johnmar Florungco Mabuti and Shirmen Joy Gapuz
>> Max Isaac Markrich and Emma Katharine Verclas Knight
>> Jeremy Scott Navarro and Danielle Elise Waite
>> Christian Lewis Perez and Kassandra Mendoza
>> Athena Xandra Ponce De Leon and Brently Stephens Pace
>> Kevin Michael Reader and Angela Singh Kalsi
>> Jaime Rodriguez and Jazz Chanae Jury
>> Michelle Marie Rodriguez and Damian John Collins
>> Kerra Leigh Sawyer and Stephen Aaron Murphy
>> Elizabeth Gabrielle Schweitzer and Colin Robert Gregoire
>> Clay Dakota Sedgwick and Kiana Lee Wong
>> Vivian Claire Shaw and Gregory Shegun Groves
>> Mackenzie Louise Simon and Ke‘Ali‘i o ke kai Po‘omaihealani
>> Ryan Michael Smith and Kimberly Nicole Hudson
>> Luis Carlos Suarez Marta and Maria Guadalupe Marquez Garcia
>> Jessica Marie Tourout and Tyler Garrett Clarke
>> Jane Helen Vogel and Kaitlynn Nicole Papalambros
>> Alaina Lyn Whoolery and Brian Michael Smith
>> Zachary Robert Wright and Emerald Tora Angel Rubrecht
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Oct. 13-19
>> Quincy Besa Benigno
>> Yohan Lazarus Decena
>> Eden Dee Ann Kaleihiwahiwa Helge
>> Cooper Clayton Katzen
>> Kyngsten Rikio Keola Alika Ali‘ikai Kila-Suyat
>> Israel Rhys Lebron
>> Brooks Ke‘a‘ali‘imaikalani Medeiros
>> Mateo Aleriah Keahi Kamali Siordia
>> Jhene Ava Valenzuela Tran
>> Matthew Jeffrey Pascua Tumacder
>> Jax Duke Wynne
