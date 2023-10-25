comscore Gov. Josh Green revamps housing proclamation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Gov. Josh Green revamps housing proclamation

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Oct. 25, 2023

Green’s original 60-day emergency proclamation, issued July 17, created a new state emergency housing development approval panel intended to get 50,000 homes built faster across the islands. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii developers pay to settle Fair Housing Act violation claims
Next Story
Scoreboard - Oct. 25, 2023

Scroll Up