Goodwill Hawaii acquires Hilo property for future hub

Goodwill Hawaii has acquired about 67,000 square feet, or roughly 1.5 acres, in Hilo to create a hub for team members, according to a news release from real estate firm Colliers.
The property at 17 Makaala St. includes 31,480 square feet of buildings, which Goodwill hopes will house all its community-based programs and, eventually, a store.
“We are excited to have this opportunity to create a campus for our entire team in the Hilo area,” said Katy Chen, President of Goodwill Hawaii, in the release. “We look forward to expanding Goodwill Hawaii’s services to providing a place for the local residents of Hilo to reach their full potential and become self- sufficient, and to focus our efforts on sustaining the Hawaii Island community through the power of work.”
Goodwill currently runs a store and donation center at 266 Kanoelehua Avenue in Hilo.
The consolidation will take about a year to achieve, according Debbie Parmley of Colliers, who assisted Goodwill in the acquisition.
Goodwill Hawaii, a nonprofit that offers career development, training and other services to those in need, plans to launch a capital campaign for the new hub soon.
