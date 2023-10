Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The 1991 rape and murder of Dana Ireland, 23, who was visiting Hawaii island from Virginia, has been a tragic saga for more than 30 years now — and it’s still unfinished. Read more

The 1991 rape and murder of Dana Ireland, 23, who was visiting Hawaii island from Virginia, has been a tragic saga for more than 30 years now — and it’s still unfinished.

The latest turns have been the dramatic exonerations of the Schweitzer brothers, long but wrongly believed to have been among the perpetrators. Albert Ian, 51, was imprisoned for 23 years before being exonerated and released in January; Shawn, 48, who served a year in prison decades ago, just had his conviction vacated. He had taken a plea deal, due to fear of life imprisonment amid prosecutors’ zeal to convict in the high-profile case.

Still left unanswered: So who did kill Ireland?