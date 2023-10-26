comscore New Maui fire relief program draws high interest | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
New Maui fire relief program draws high interest

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Oct. 26, 2023

A Maui nonprofit administering the new $100 million program for the state received about 600 applications since Friday when the program opened, and was overwhelmed during a Tuesday application outreach event at an American Red Cross disaster assistance center in Lahaina. Read more

