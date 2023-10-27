comscore Honolulu police close Date Street to investigate vehicle collision | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu police close Date Street to investigate vehicle collision

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:07 pm
Honolulu police closed Date Street in both directions this afternoon from Laau Street to Kapiolani Boulevard as they investigate a motor vehicle collision.

Police closed the roadway around 4 p.m.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

