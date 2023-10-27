comscore Rainbow Wahine volleyball sweeps Cal State Northridge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainbow Wahine volleyball sweeps Cal State Northridge

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 4:41 pm
The Hawaii women’s volleyball team rolled to its third consecutive sweep with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-12 win over Cal State Northridge today at Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.

Senior middle blockers Amber Igiede and Kennedi Evans combined to hit .679 with 20 kills in 28 swings for Hawaii, which improved to 16-6 overall and 9-2 in Big West play.

Igiede and Evans had help from the outside with junior Paula Guersching putting down six of her eight kills in the first set and senior Riley Wagoner adding nine kills, eight digs and an ace.

Hawaii held its 13th consecutive opponent to a .200 hitting percentage or less.

UH junior Kate Lang had a match-high 37 assists and seven digs.

Evans and Igiede both had 10 kills with Igiede needing only 13 swings to hit a season-high .769.

Hawaii finished the match hitting .367 as a team and had more aces (six) than service errors (five) for the fourth time this season.

Next up for UH is a match at Cal State Bakersfield tomorrow at 1 p.m. Hawaii time.

Looking Back

