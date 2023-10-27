Tides could cause minor coastal flooding throughout Hawaii islands

An alert for minor coastal flooding has been issued for the Hawaiian isles during high tides from Saturday morning through Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service says high astronomical tides, combined with water levels higher than predicted, will lead to minor flooding along the shoreline and vulnerable, low-lying coastal areas. Coastal flooding is also possible during early morning high tides.

The highest tides are predicted to occur early in the morning on Monday.

Weather officials warn of the possible flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion and saltwater inundation.

The public should avoid driving through flooded roadways. If forced to do so, car owners should be sure to rinse their vehicles with fresh water afterwards. The public should also move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground, and secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.