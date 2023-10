Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Did anyone watch the press conference about starting the defueling at Red Hill (“Operations to remove fuel at Red Hill begin Monday,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 14)? I was actually quite upset that they were all patting each other on the back and repeating verbiage that they were ahead of schedule. I kept thinking, “Are they serious? Does nobody remember how behind they are? And that they’re good at repeating lies and making themselves look good.”

The Navy completely missed the June deadline to submit the defueling plan. Then it was so woefully inadequate that the state rejected it. Then more waiting and more supplements. And only to get a final tentative approval and a slew of repairs to just make it safe enough to pump fuel out.

But for decades the Navy said that the facility was up to date and state of the art. But I guess we are all just supposed to forget the delays. And now congratulate the military for being “ahead of schedule.” Oh my goodness, get out of here with that verbiage. I cannot stand to watch it.

Chris Anton

Ewa Beach

