Starting Wednesday through year’s end, police will be setting up random impaired-driver checkpoints around Oahu. Good — and needed, judging by the 1,574 drivers who’ve been arrested under the influence this year through Oct. 3. Just remember: Any one of those drivers could’ve done serious harm to themselves, or worse, innocent others.

So proceed carefully into the holiday season. Don’t drink and drive, and don’t let others do so, either.