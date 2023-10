Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Families with children who lost their homes, cars or income because of the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui are in an especially tough spot. To help, a new, federally funded emergency relief program has been set up, offering as much as $20,000 in monetary aid for housing, automobile and other necessary expenses.

Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. is administering the $100 million program, called Maui Relief Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF). Hundreds of applications have already been received. An outreach event Tuesday at the Red Cross disaster assistance center in Lahaina reached capacity by noon.

Find program information at meoinc.org or call 808-243-4316.