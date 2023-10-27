Rearview Mirror: The Beatles and a local man, and other stories
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 12:49 a.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1968
John Lennon, shown with Yoko Ono, wrote a song about Richard Cooke called “The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill.” Ono sang the backup vocals to Lennon. Cooke gave up hunting with a rifle for photographing wild animals in Africa. It was much more challenging and thrilling and, in the end, much more rewarding, he said.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1963
Henry Kaiser was the richest resident of Hawaii in the 1950s. During World War II he built 1,490 Liberty ships. He was the founder of 60 companies that operated 176 major plants in 32 states and 30 countries. Kaiser also founded 53 hospitals, despite never going past the eighth grade.