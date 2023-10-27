comscore Rearview Mirror: The Beatles and a local man, and other stories | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: The Beatles and a local man, and other stories

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1968 John Lennon, shown with Yoko Ono, wrote a song about Richard Cooke called “The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill.” Ono sang the backup vocals to Lennon. Cooke gave up hunting with a rifle for photographing wild animals in Africa. It was much more challenging and thrilling and, in the end, much more rewarding, he said.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1963 Henry Kaiser was the richest resident of Hawaii in the 1950s. During World War II he built 1,490 Liberty ships. He was the founder of 60 companies that operated 176 major plants in 32 states and 30 countries. Kaiser also founded 53 hospitals, despite never going past the eighth grade.

While this column often focuses on one story, sometimes I find myself with several short stories that are unrelated, that I think readers will enjoy. Read more

