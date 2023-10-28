Letter: Hawaii drivers better than some mainland ones

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I agree that Hawaii drivers are courteous (“Honolulu drivers show courteous behavior,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 25).

While living in Hawaii back in the 1980s and 1990s, I would travel back to my hometown in southeast Connecticut and surrounding area. Never before had I realized how bad we were there. If you were waiting to get into traffic you could grow old. Change a lane? You could get killed! And speed? I was always glad to get back to Hawaii!

Mary Papenfoth

Voluntown, Conn.

