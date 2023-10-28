Editorial | Letters Letter: Hawaii drivers better than some mainland ones Today Updated 12:38 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I agree that Hawaii drivers are courteous (“Honolulu drivers show courteous behavior,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 25). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I agree that Hawaii drivers are courteous (“Honolulu drivers show courteous behavior,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 25). While living in Hawaii back in the 1980s and 1990s, I would travel back to my hometown in southeast Connecticut and surrounding area. Never before had I realized how bad we were there. If you were waiting to get into traffic you could grow old. Change a lane? You could get killed! And speed? I was always glad to get back to Hawaii! Mary Papenfoth Voluntown, Conn. EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Hatred and retaliation repeated in Middle East