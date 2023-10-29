comscore Column: Action on sea level rise includes Waikiki hotels | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Action on sea level rise includes Waikiki hotels

Chip Fletcher, the award-winning interim dean of the University of Hawaii’s School of Ocean Science and Technology and an impassioned defender of Hawaii’s oceans and beaches, is as the saying goes, “one of the good things about Hawaii.” Read more

