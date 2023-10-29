comscore ‘Comic Jam’ exhibition features Hawaii artists | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Features

‘Comic Jam’ exhibition features Hawaii artists

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2013 Kanila Tripp participates in the Comic Jam at the Pearlridge Center while Michael Cannon of Waianae, left, and Justin Reynolds, right, look on.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2013

    Kanila Tripp participates in the Comic Jam at the Pearlridge Center while Michael Cannon of Waianae, left, and Justin Reynolds, right, look on.

Honolulu Star-Advertiser cartoonist Jon J. Murakami is one of 23 island artists whose work will be on display Friday when “Comic Jam Hawaii: Talk Story, Draw Story” opens at the Downtown Art Center in Chinatown. Read more

Previous Story
K-Drama: Shift in power creates worry on ‘Root of the Throne’

Scroll Up