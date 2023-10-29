comscore Mom’s decision to get inked for 70th birthday was not frivolous, but practical | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Features

Mom’s decision to get inked for 70th birthday was not frivolous, but practical

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • COURTESY LISA K. CHO Susan Cho posed for a photograph with tattoo artist Steven Lam and her daughter Lisa.

    COURTESY LISA K. CHO

    Susan Cho posed for a photograph with tattoo artist Steven Lam and her daughter Lisa.

  • COURTESY LISA K. CHO Susan Cho received a tattoo from artist Steven Lam at the Working Class Tattoo Parlor in Kaimuki in August. Cho’s daughter, Lisa K. Cho, documented the occasion with a series of photographs. The tattoo, a tiny butterfly with her daughter’s name and phone number, serves as a permanent form of identification.

    COURTESY LISA K. CHO

    Susan Cho received a tattoo from artist Steven Lam at the Working Class Tattoo Parlor in Kaimuki in August. Cho’s daughter, Lisa K. Cho, documented the occasion with a series of photographs. The tattoo, a tiny butterfly with her daughter’s name and phone number, serves as a permanent form of identification.

  • COURTESY LISA K. CHO Susan Cho received a tattoo from artist Steven Lam at the Working Class Tattoo Parlor in Kaimuki in August. Cho’s daughter, Lisa K. Cho, documented the occasion with a series of photographs. The tattoo, a tiny butterfly with her daughter’s name and phone number, serves as a permanent form of identification.

    COURTESY LISA K. CHO

    Susan Cho received a tattoo from artist Steven Lam at the Working Class Tattoo Parlor in Kaimuki in August. Cho’s daughter, Lisa K. Cho, documented the occasion with a series of photographs. The tattoo, a tiny butterfly with her daughter’s name and phone number, serves as a permanent form of identification.

  • COURTESY LISA K. CHO Susan Cho received a tattoo from artist Steven Lam at the Working Class Tattoo Parlor in Kaimuki in August. Cho’s daughter, Lisa K. Cho, documented the occasion with a series of photographs. The tattoo, a tiny butterfly with her daughter’s name and phone number, serves as a permanent form of identification.

    COURTESY LISA K. CHO

    Susan Cho received a tattoo from artist Steven Lam at the Working Class Tattoo Parlor in Kaimuki in August. Cho’s daughter, Lisa K. Cho, documented the occasion with a series of photographs. The tattoo, a tiny butterfly with her daughter’s name and phone number, serves as a permanent form of identification.

  • COURTESY LISA K. CHO Susan Cho received a tattoo from artist Steven Lam at the Working Class Tattoo Parlor in Kaimuki in August. Cho’s daughter, Lisa K. Cho, documented the occasion with a series of photographs. The tattoo, a tiny butterfly with her daughter’s name and phone number, serves as a permanent form of identification.

    COURTESY LISA K. CHO

    Susan Cho received a tattoo from artist Steven Lam at the Working Class Tattoo Parlor in Kaimuki in August. Cho’s daughter, Lisa K. Cho, documented the occasion with a series of photographs. The tattoo, a tiny butterfly with her daughter’s name and phone number, serves as a permanent form of identification.

A year ago, Susan Cho of Alewa Heights was approaching her 70th birthday and was having bad dreams about getting lost and not knowing how to find her way home. Read more

Previous Story
‘Comic Jam’ exhibition features Hawaii artists

Scroll Up