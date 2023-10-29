Mom’s decision to get inked for 70th birthday was not frivolous, but practical
By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:18 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY LISA K. CHO
Susan Cho posed for a photograph with tattoo artist Steven Lam and her daughter Lisa.
COURTESY LISA K. CHO
Susan Cho received a tattoo from artist Steven Lam at the Working Class Tattoo Parlor in Kaimuki in August. Cho’s daughter, Lisa K. Cho, documented the occasion with a series of photographs. The tattoo, a tiny butterfly with her daughter’s name and phone number, serves as a permanent form of identification.
COURTESY LISA K. CHO
Susan Cho received a tattoo from artist Steven Lam at the Working Class Tattoo Parlor in Kaimuki in August. Cho’s daughter, Lisa K. Cho, documented the occasion with a series of photographs. The tattoo, a tiny butterfly with her daughter’s name and phone number, serves as a permanent form of identification.
COURTESY LISA K. CHO
Susan Cho received a tattoo from artist Steven Lam at the Working Class Tattoo Parlor in Kaimuki in August. Cho’s daughter, Lisa K. Cho, documented the occasion with a series of photographs. The tattoo, a tiny butterfly with her daughter’s name and phone number, serves as a permanent form of identification.
COURTESY LISA K. CHO
Susan Cho received a tattoo from artist Steven Lam at the Working Class Tattoo Parlor in Kaimuki in August. Cho’s daughter, Lisa K. Cho, documented the occasion with a series of photographs. The tattoo, a tiny butterfly with her daughter’s name and phone number, serves as a permanent form of identification.