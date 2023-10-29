comscore Hawaii public school executives’ maximum salaries raised to $192K to $206K | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Hawaii public school executives’ maximum salaries raised to $192K to $206K

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.

Seven months after angry public testimony helped to compel the state Department of Education to scale back a proposal to raise salaries of officials at the top levels of Hawaii’s public school system, the state Board of Education has approved salary increases of 4.6% to 6% for the 2023-2024 fiscal year for 21 out of 25 of its “subordinate superintendents.” Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 11-15, 2023

Scroll Up