Raises for Hawaii educational assistants, vice principals get tentative OK

A tentative agreement that would raise the salaries of educational assistants and vice principals in Hawaii’s public schools was announced today by Gov. Josh Green.

The pay increases were sought to help resolve some of the chronic staffing shortages in Hawaii’s statewide public school system and improve parity, officials said.

The state Department of Education normally would employ 3,150 educational assistants at full staffing but currently has only 2,550, with about 600 vacancies, according to their union, the Hawai‘i Government Employees Association. There also should be about 539 vice principals statewide, but only 379 positions are filled, with 160 vacancies, the union said.

Under the tentative agreement between DOE and the union, the annual salary for educational assistants would increase by an average 8% over two years, by moving them to a higher salary range each year for two years. The average base salary will increase from $35,425 to $40,611, Green’s office said.

Vice principals would change from their current 10-month employment status to year-round employees, in line with principals and in accordance with Act 51 of 2004. The agreement would increase their annual salary by 20%, from an average of $96,912 to $116,292 in fiscal year 2024.

The estimated cost to increase compensation for educational assistants and convert vice principals to 12-month employees is $13 million in fiscal 2024 and $20.5 million the following fiscal year, Green’s office said. The memorandum of agreement still requires a ratification vote to take effect.