Column: There are simple ways to keep your sweet tooth under control

Sugar cravings can strike at any time of the year, but Halloween kicks off the season of sweet treats. The abundance of holiday gatherings — and the sugary goodies at those events — can make it challenging to enjoy treats in moderation. Fortunately, there are ways to help control that sweet tooth.

It is important to understand that sugar in and of itself is not detrimental to health.

Fresh fruit typically contains 10% to 15% sugar; dried fruits, 50% to 60% sugar; and the sugar content in typical holiday treats ranges from 25% to 60%. The body does not distinguish whether a food contains a “natural” or an “added” sugar source.

Holiday sweets, however, generally include a fair share of fat. Depending on the amount consumed, these sweets often contain double the calories of most fruits, which may help explain the typical 5- to 10-pound holiday weight gain.

Here are five ways to help lower your consumption of holiday temptations.

>> Maintain a normal blood sugar level. Maintaining a healthful blood glucose range is critical for the brain, nervous system, basic metabolic processes and the ability to be physically active. An hour of exercise that lowers glucose levels also can trigger sugary cravings, so it’s important to schedule such exercise wisely. Try not to socialize immediately after exercising.

>> Have a protein boost. Consuming 15 to 25 grams of protein shortly before a social event can help curb your appetite. A protein drink can easily provide what you need.

>> Prevent fatigue. Low iron status, chronically low dietary protein and poor sleep can all cause fatigue — and increase the appetite. Although the holidays are busy, preventing fatigue is a key to curbing sugar cravings when you need an energy boost. Blood donors also should make sure to maintain a healthy iron status.

>> Be reasonable with restrictions. Don’t allow yourself to get too hungry, and don’t restrict calories too severely, or you risk consuming more calories than you intended. Instead, try to keep the calorie deficit around 300 calories. This will prevent your brain from thinking you are starving, which will naturally lead to food cravings and overeating.

>> Avoid alcohol. Alcohol reduces inhibitions and can blur your judgment about reasonable food choices. Bring a nonalcoholic beer or wine to help you party yet allow you to stay on track.

A bonus tip: When preparing treats for a gathering, individualize them in smaller serving sizes. Tiny treats will allow guests to taste a variety of desserts without consuming too many calories.

And remember, the occasional splurge is not a big issue. It is what you do most of the time, not some of the time, that counts.

Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S. and Alan Titchenal, Ph.D., C.N.S. are retired nutrition faculty from the Department of Human Nutrition, Food and Animal Sciences, College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, University of Hawaii at Manoa.