How Hawaii players fared in NFL's Week 8 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

How Hawaii players fared in NFL’s Week 8

  • By Jerry Campany jcampany@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started and collected seven tackles, three of them solo, in the loss to the Dolphins. He also batted down a pass and the longest gain on one of his tackles was an 8-yard scramble by Tua Tagovailoa. Read more

