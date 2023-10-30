How Hawaii players fared in NFL’s Week 8

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started and collected seven tackles, three of them solo, in the loss to the Dolphins. He also batted down a pass and the longest gain on one of his tackles was an 8-yard scramble by Tua Tagovailoa. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

Tavai had a lot on his mind during the game, as he took time after Thursday’s practice to plea for help for victims of the Maui wildfires.

“Right now, I’ve just been hitting companies to see if they will be willing to do something with me,” Tavai said. “And I really don’t want to say I’m desperate — but I’m really desperate to help. And I’m willing to do whatever with those companies. And so far it’s out of pocket.”

>> Keith Kirkwood, Saints receiver: Was declared inactive for the win over the Colts, the first time he has not been suited up this season. The Saints put Kirkwood on the shelf because they wanted to give rookie A.T. Perry his first NFL action. Perry didn’t receive a target.

>> Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts punter: Booted the ball five times for an average of 51.6 yards in the loss to the Saints. Four of his punts were returned for an average of 11.5 yards and none were inside the 20 yard line. He also served as holder for Matt Gay’s two field goals and two extra points.

FARRINGTON

Breiden Fehoko, Steelers defensive lineman: Was inactive for the loss to the Jaguars. He has suited up only once this season and has not seen the field yet.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Rejoined the starting lineup next to Derwin James and tipped a pass in the win over the Bears. His tip came in the fourth quarter and led to an interception. He had missed the previous three games with a heel injury and was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

KEAAU

>> Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ravens offensive line: Was inactive for the win over the Cardinals. He is still waiting for his NFL debut but remains on the roster as the primary backup to John Simpson. Simpson is a veteran playing on a one-year deal.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Panthers linebacker: Did not practice on Friday because of an illness but came off the bench against the Texans. He assisted on two tackles on defense and ended a 20-yard punt return by pushing Tank Dell out of bounds. Grugier-Hill played his 105th career NFL game, tying him with Bern Brostek for 20th among players born in Hawaii.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started in the loss to the Saints and was in on two tackles, one of them a strip sack. Buckner came straight up the gut and wrapped up David Carr in the second quarter and caused him to fumble, which was recovered by defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo. Buckner was fined $16,391 for a late hit last week on Browns quarterback P.J. Walker.

>> Kaimi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Wasn’t called on to kick a field goal but nailed his one extra point attempt in the loss to the Panthers. He kicked off three times and pushed Raheem Blackshear out of bounds at midfield to save a touchdown at the end of the third quarter of the close game. It was the first time since 2021 he has not attempted a field goal in a contest, a span of 25 games. His tackle was the fourth of his career and first solo stop since 2018.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Caught his second career touchdown pass on his lone target, 2-yarder from Joe Burrow in the first quarter, in the win over the 49ers. His two career touchdown passes already ties him for third among players who were born in and played high school in Hawaii. He is tied with Chris Fuamatu-Maafala and Herman Wedemeyer behind David Hughes (6) and Itula Mili (13). He also had a tackle on a kickoff, the first solo tackle of his career.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Steelers offensive line: Came off the bench in the loss to the Jaguars. With guard James Daniels back from injury, Herbig’s opportunities have been dwindling. He is also the backup at center, where Mason Cole had a bad snap that led to a fumble in the fourth quarter. The Steelers allowed three sacks and had only 70 rushing yards.

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Came off the bench and made one tackle on defense but it was a big one. Jacksonville’s Tank Bigsby ran into Herbig and Joey Porter at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter and Herbig forced him to fumble. It was the first forced fumble of the rookie’s young career, he is just the third Crusader to force a fumble since the stat started counting in 1989, joining Tyson Alualu (4) and Kamalei Correa (20). Herbig also tackled Jamal Agnew after 13 yards on a punt return.

>> Marcus Mariota, Eagles quarterback: Was active but did not play in the win over the Commanders.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Patriots. He ran the ball six times for 8 yards and was sacked twice.

WAIANAE

>> Kana’i Mauga, Raiders linebacker: Will be inactive for today’s contest against the Lions with a knee issue. It is a missed opportunity, as fellow linebackers Divine Deablo, Darien Butler and Curtis Bolton will also miss the contest. Mauga had been active for a month before his knee flared up.