Letter: Help bring home Auntie Ramona

Mahalo for letting us know about Auntie Ramona Okumura and her family’s struggle to get her home safely (“Hawaii family working for auntie’s safe return from war-torn Gaza,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 26).

What a brave and generous person she must be to volunteer her skills to help injured children in a war zone. I imagine she is heartbroken, as I am, at the number of children who have been killed by Israel’s recent bombings.

As I write this letter, at least 1,500 children under the age of 10 have been killed in Gaza since Oct 7. Israel has a right to self-defense, but this continued killing of innocent civilians is horrific.

I was surprised to learn that our own representative, U.S. Rep. Ed Case, refuses to support a ceasefire. The United States is out of step with the global community, and Case is out of step with our local community. He needs to do his job and represent our values, protect innocent children, and get Auntie Ramona — a true hero — home safely.

Megan Conley

Nuuanu

