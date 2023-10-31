comscore Letter: Help bring home Auntie Ramona | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Help bring home Auntie Ramona

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Mahalo for letting us know about Auntie Ramona Okumura and her family’s struggle to get her home safely (“Hawaii family working for auntie’s safe return from war-torn Gaza,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 26). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Firefighters rescue kayaker in Kahaluu

Scroll Up