‘Beer balls’ tailor alcohol content to drinker’s preference

TOKYO >> There are a variety of ways to enjoy beer these days. Unique beers continue to be created, such as those that allow drinkers to adjust alcohol content.

At a Japanese-style bar near Gakugei Daigaku Station on the Tokyu Toyoko Line, a few customers raised their voices and clinked their glasses. They were drinking a “beer ball,” a beer diluted with soda water. The alcohol content of an undiluted beer ball is 16%, which is much higher than the 5% or so of regular beers. But the strength can be adjusted for each customer. The bar uses a ratio of one part beer, three parts soda water to make its beer ball, which has been especially popular among young people.

“A beer ball is more refreshing than a regular beer, so I can drink more of it,” said a 34-year-old customer with a smile.

According to Suntory Holdings Ltd., which produces and sells the beer ball, the product has been supplied to more than 10,000 restaurants and bars since it was launched last fall. Miraizaka, an izakaya operated by Watami Co., offers three beer balls with different alcohol levels: “light,” with an alcohol content of 2%; “regular” (4%); and “strong” (8%).

An 11.3-ounce bottled beer ball for drinking at home goes for about $4.65 and has been selling well. The drink can be enjoyed on ice, mixed with soda water and garnished with fruit syrup.

“People can enjoy drinking the beer in various ways and with different flavors. I would like (for) people who do not really like beer to try it,” said a Suntory official.

Beer cocktails, which combine beer and other drinks, have been diverse. Restaurant 1899 Ochanomizu, located near JR Ochanomizu Station, offers beer mixed with matcha green tea and hojicha roasted green tea.

The cocktails are popular with women and have a refreshing taste that goes well with meals, according to a spokesperson.

The rise in new beers can be attributed to a struggling beer market. According to Japan’s National Tax Agency, beer sales in fiscal 2021 totaled 1.86 million kiloliters (491.36 million gallons), a dramatic decline from 7.05 million kiloliters in fiscal 1994. As alcohol offerings have grown, young people are turning away from beer and the industry is exploring ways to stimulate demand.

Consumers today have been increasingly drawn to craft beers with flavors unique to their respective breweries.

Kirin Brewery Co. has been selling a Spring Valley brand beer since 2021 and has co-hosted events with small breweries in regional cities to promote the product.

Gahaha Beer runs a brewery and store in a residential complex near Toyocho Station on the Tokyo Metro Tozai Line. It produces about 50 kinds of craft beer along with some limited edition products. Their beers include Danchi Ale, which has a rich malt flavor, and Berry Berry Happy? made with raspberry juice.

One regular said Gahaha helped cultivate his appreciation of beer. “I’m not a big fan of beer, but here I could experience different flavors and the depth of beers and came to like them. I am looking forward to new varieties.”