Letter: Ridiculous to suggest gun owners volunteer

In response to “Gun owners should step up to protect country” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 1): The Second Amendment of our Constitution clearly states that it’s our right to bear arms, not a privilege. What a ridiculous statement, saying that gun owners should volunteer. What about that toward the privilege to drive a vehicle?

James Prickett

Mililani

