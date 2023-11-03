comscore Facts of the Matter: Earth’s unique atmosphere lets water exist in all 3 phases | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Facts of the Matter: Earth’s unique atmosphere lets water exist in all 3 phases

  • By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • NEW YORK TIMES / OCT. 4 Clouds fill the sky above Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas.

    Clouds fill the sky above Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas.

Earth is the water planet, but perhaps it is equally appropriate to call Earth the water cloud planet. Although liquid water is a distinctive feature of planet Earth, water clouds are even more so. Read more

