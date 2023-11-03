comscore Rearview Mirror: Readers share some restaurants to remember | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Readers share some restaurants to remember

  • By Bob Sigall
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020 Another reader remembered Like Like Drive Inn, shown in 2020 before it shuttered, as a great place to eat after going nightclubbing.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Readers remembered restaurants including Coco’s, shown in 1996 — great for a late-night chorizo and egg snack, according to one.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER A reader recalls the Oceania Floating Restaurant, shown in 1986, for its ambience.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2009 President Barack Obama’s motorcade fronted Alan Wong’s Restaurant when his family dined there in December 2009, and it was great for celebrating special events, according to another reader.

I was thinking this week, what are the most memorable Oahu restaurants from our past? These would be eateries that are now gone forever, but they once held you in some sort of embrace. You went there over and over again. The staff knew you. Read more

