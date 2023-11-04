Editorial | Letters Letter: Don’t put onus on gun owners to protect others Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The letter to the editor on Nov. 1 (“Gun owners should step up to protect country,” Star-Advertiser) exemplifies the left’s thinking: If you can’t beat someone, put the blame on them. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The letter to the editor on Nov. 1 (“Gun owners should step up to protect country,” Star-Advertiser) exemplifies the left’s thinking: If you can’t beat someone, put the blame on them. First, they clamor about all the bad issues of personal gun ownership, then when the tides change and our sacred rights are upheld in court, they want to put the onus on gun owners. And in another display of leftist mantra: To tell gun owners they “should sign up to volunteer” is even more pea-brained than the first act. Here’s a novel idea: How about non-gun owners buy guns and protect themselves? And if one is against personal gun ownership, don’t ask others to help do you job when the time comes, and carry a big stick or pepper spray. Owning guns is not a “privilege”; it is a right guaranteed by the Constitution, just like free speech. Don Clark Aiea EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: History is history, there is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’