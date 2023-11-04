Letter: Don’t put onus on gun owners to protect others

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The letter to the editor on Nov. 1 (“Gun owners should step up to protect country,” Star-Advertiser) exemplifies the left’s thinking: If you can’t beat someone, put the blame on them. First, they clamor about all the bad issues of personal gun ownership, then when the tides change and our sacred rights are upheld in court, they want to put the onus on gun owners.

And in another display of leftist mantra: To tell gun owners they “should sign up to volunteer” is even more pea-brained than the first act.

Here’s a novel idea: How about non-gun owners buy guns and protect themselves? And if one is against personal gun ownership, don’t ask others to help do you job when the time comes, and carry a big stick or pepper spray.

Owning guns is not a “privilege”; it is a right guaranteed by the Constitution, just like free speech.

Don Clark

Aiea

